After revealing her relationship with ex Javi Marroquin, teen mom Kailyn Lowry shocks fans by going makeup-free.

Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, shocks fans by going makeup-free after confessing about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin.

In an Instagram video, the 29-year-old mother of four stuck out her tongue and played with her hair, captioning it, “I don’t wear make up for therapy,” with a laughingcrying emoji, and adding, “I do no make up.”

Kailyn debuted a new haircut earlier this week, which received positive feedback from fans.

The posts are in response to her reconciliation talks with Javi, the father of their eight-year-old son Lincoln.

From 2012 to 2017, the couple were married.

Kailyn has three children with her ex-husband Chris Lopez: Isaac, 12, Lux, four, and Creed, one.

Javi has a three-year-old son, Eli, with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

On the most recent episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, the Teen Mom 2 star talked about their relationship.

Kailyn discussed how she would act if she and her ex-husband reconciled, as well as what would happen if she met her weight-loss goals.

“You couldn’t tell me s**t at the peak of my life, like 2016 Kail, because I was feeling great about myself and I was the fittest I’d ever been.”

She recalled, “I was in the gym five to six days a week,” before reflecting on her decision to divorce Javi.

“I said,’sign these divorce papers as soon as possible,’ because I want to get back to living my life and figure out who Kail is outside of being a mother and a wife.”

“I needed to be alone, and he’s said to me to this day, ‘would you leave me again if we got back together and you got back in shape and things like that?’ (I’d just had my fourth baby).

“I also have no idea.”

It’s a legitimate concern.

“The proof is in the pudding, as much as I don’t want to think about it that way.”

Kailyn’s shocking admission about her relationship with Javi comes after reports that the exes have reconciled.

However, the rumors came to an end last week when the father of two pleaded with his ex-girlfriend to “stop” posting him after she shared a TikTok video of them cuddling.

The TV personality had been seen cuddling up on a couch with Javi just days before, leading fans to believe the couple was back together.

“You post stuff as if it’s humorous,” Javi commented on her thread when she reappeared on Reddit.

Please don’t send me any messages.

I’ve already done…

