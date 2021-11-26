After revealing she had suffered a devastating miscarriage, Jessie J breaks down in tears on stage.

JESSIE J sobbed on stage after revealing she had experienced a devastating miscarriage.

The pop star performed just hours after expressing her “overwhelmed sadness” over the loss of a baby she “decided to have on her own.”

“I decided to have a baby by myself and by a miracle it worked for a little while and yesterday was f*****g s**t,” Jessie said during a performance at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles.

“This has been the most difficult year of my life.”

“I started losing my hearing in December of last year and was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease.”

After that, I lost my voice, which was f*****g horrible.

Then I miscarried.

I know I’ll be fine because I don’t have much of a choice in how I live.

“In the last week, I’ve never felt more alone.”

On her Instagram page this evening, the heartbroken 33-year-old actress posted a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test and an emotional quote.

She bravely explained how she was nervous about keeping her pregnancy a secret during a Los Angeles concert this evening in the lengthy caption.

Doctors told her that they couldn’t find her baby’s heartbeat just hours later, which was tragic.

“I was laughing with a friend yesterday morning, saying’seriously, how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the entire audience I am pregnant?'” the singer wrote.

“By yesterday afternoon, I was dreading the prospect of making it through the show without collapsing… After getting my third scan and learning there was no longer a heartbeat, I was dreading the prospect of making it through the show without collapsing…

“This morning,” says the speaker.

I have the impression that I am losing control of my emotions.

It’s possible that I’ll come to regret posting this.

That is possible.

Actually, I’m not sure.

I do know that tonight I want to sing.

I’m singing tonight not to avoid the grief or the process, but because I know it will help me.”

“I’ve done two shows in two years and my soul needs it,” Jessie continued.

Today, even more so.

I’m sure some people will think she should just call it off.

But there is one thing on which I am certain right now.

I started singing for joy, to fill my soul, and self-love therapy when I was young, and that hasn’t changed, and I have to process this in my own way.

“I want to be open and honest about how I’m feeling instead of hiding it.”

That is something I have earned.

I aspire to be…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.