After rumors of a possible shortage spread, Hot Cheetos fans sought solace.

One Tweet, according to Mashed, sent people into a panic.

“Right now in the US, there’s a Hot Cheetos Shortage,” the tweet read, though Mashed pointed out that there was no evidence of this.

“The main cause of the shortage is increased demand and tightening supply.”

“Some stores are limiting the number of items you can purchase,” the tweet concluded.

People evidently responded with angst.

“I’ve been looking for gas every day.”

With a bag of Fritos in hand, one user said, “And this is what I’m stuck with.”

“Chips aren’t something that’s essential why are they limiting how many as if the world would crash if they ran out,” another commenter wondered.

Snack shortages have been common in recent months, according to the report.

Earlier this fall, grocery stores reportedly began stockpiling Ritz crackers and Oreos in anticipation of a possible worker strike.

According to The New York Times, the strike ended just a few weeks after it began in August.

Customers have also reported having difficulty finding Lunchables recently, as demand for the snack box reportedly outpaced supply, according to Today.

There is no evidence of a shortage on any of the “hot” Cheetos favorites, including Flamin’ Hot, Flamin’ Hot Limon Limón, or XXTRA Flamin’ Hot, according to Mashed.

Additionally, there is no evidence that stores restrict purchases to customers.

Customers of the brand, it appears, are still talking about it.

In September, a Redditor in Sacramento expressed concern that a specific type of hot Cheetos was no longer available in the area.

“Extra Extra Hot Cheetos Wiped out,” they captioned a photo of the product on Instagram.

Has anyone seen these or heard anything about them? They appear to have vanished from the Sacramento area.

Please let me know if you see them.

