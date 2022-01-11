After rumors of a reconciliation, here’s where Ashley Benson and G-Eazy stand.

Where Do Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Stand Now That Reconciliation Rumors Have Sparked?

A source exclusively tells E! News that the friendly exes are casually dating again as they continue to spend more time together.

An insider revealed, “They love being together.”

For this couple, the New Year may bring a fresh start.

E! News has learned more about Ashley Benson and G-Eazy’s relationship just weeks after they were seen reuniting for a friendly lunch date.

“They’ve been spending a lot of time together and are casually dating again,” an insider told E! News exclusively.

“They had a difficult breakup, but they reconciled and are happy to be together again.”

They share a lot of interests and are going at their own pace.”

After his mother, artist Suzanne Olmsted, passed away, Ashley reunited with G-Eazy, according to the source.

The singer paid a heartfelt tribute to “my queen, my hero, my everything” on Instagram back in November.

While fans may see the couple out and about in the future, G-Eazy “is still mourning his loss and isn’t focused on their status at the moment,” according to the source. Ashley, on the other hand, has “been there for him” during this difficult time.

Ashley and G-Eazy called it quits after less than a year together, according to an exclusive report from E! News in February 2021.

The pair’s chemistry was always undeniable, according to those close to the duo, despite the fact that their romance was short-lived and often kept private.

“They both make each other laugh all day long,” a source told E! News previously.

“G-Eazy believes Ashley keeps him grounded by bringing him back down to earth.

So far, everything has gone well, and they’re in a good spot.”

In fact, the private singer would give fans rare glimpses into their love story, such as a Halloween costume reveal and a heartfelt birthday greeting.

In a since-deleted post, he wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful [heart emoji]!”

“I adore you to the moon and back, @ashleybenson.”

In the end, when it comes to their love lives, neither party is willing to kiss and tell.

It’s possible that only time will tell where these two will go.

Ashley told Cosmopolitan in March, “I usually keep my relationships private, but you obviously can’t help if you get photographed together.”

“However, it is more sacred this way.”

“Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I don’t think it’s best to be over-exposed,” the Pretty Little Liars star added.

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Where Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Really Stand After Sparking Reconciliation Rumors