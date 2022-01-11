After running into Pete Davidson at a celebrity hotspot, Martha Stewart spills the beans.

After running into Pete Davidson at a celeb hotspot, Martha Stewart spills the beans.

Find out what happened when Martha Stewart ran into Pete Davidson at Nobu Malibu in California during her dinner.

Pete Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian is well-known even to Martha Stewart.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, the 80-year-old lifestyle expert took to Instagram.

11, to talk about a recent dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu with the Saturday Night Live star, 28.

She revealed to her followers that Pete’s new flame was nowhere to be seen in a photo she shared from her night out, though he was in good company with some other familiar faces.

In the caption, she wrote, “You never know who you’ll run into at @noburestaurants @nobumalibu @petedaveidson [sic]having dinner with friends.”

“Not @kimkardashian!” exclaims the author.

Pete was reportedly dining with Antoni Porowski of Queer Eye and Hollywood agent Ben Levine, as well as a few other East Coast-based friends, according to Martha.

She went on to say, “Busy busy.”

“However, you can never be too busy for good food and friends.”

The Martha Stewart Living icon went on to remind fans that she and Pete both teased Justin Bieber on Comedy Central’s Roast of Justin Bieber “a few years back.”

“Now-he is on @nbcsnl and in some very funny movies,” Martha noted. (Pete was already an SNL cast member at the time of the roast, but we’ll let it go, Martha!)

Martha appears to be having a good time at the Japanese restaurant with Pete and Antoni, both 37.

“Cute guy with painted fingernails,” Martha captioned the photo, referring to the King of Staten Island actor’s white manicure.

Pete and Kim, 41, returned to Los Angeles just days after a romantic getaway to the Bahamas, where they were seen enjoying a boat trip together.

Despite living in different cities on opposite coasts, the couple is “getting very serious,” according to a source.

“He’s been spending more time at her house, and she’s been bringing him around more frequently,” the source revealed.

“She’s enamored with him, and the relationship excites her.”

They’re making it work from a distance, and he’s planning to visit LA more frequently now.”

Pete and Kim’s future is unknown, but it appears…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Martha Stewart Spills the Tea After Bumping Into Pete Davidson at Celeb Hot Spot