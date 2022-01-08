After saying 26 words about Prince Harry, Prince Charles is ready to ‘look to the future’ — Expert

The relationship between Prince Charles and Prince Harry could be reaching a tipping point.

In a recent essay, Charles, the British royal family’s first in line of succession, mentioned his 37-year-old son.

According to a royal expert, Charles’ actions showed that he is ready to move on.

“Now is the time.”

Our children and grandchildren are looking down on us.

Allow us to be the generation that succeeds.

“As well as.”

Exclusive: Prince Charles says climate change is being judged by “our children” https:t.coehNowMuat6pic.twitter.com8pjLiLtVio

In a Newsweek article published in January 2022, Charles praised his sons’ efforts to combat climate change.

He congratulated Harry and his older brother, Prince William, on “proudly” acknowledging the “threat.”

According to Charles,

As a father, I am pleased that my sons are aware of the danger.

My eldest son, William, recently launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to encourage change and aid in the repair of our planet over the next ten years by identifying and investing in technologies that can make a difference.

And my younger son, Harry, has made a point of emphasizing the impact of climate change, particularly in relation to Africa, and has pledged to make his charity net zero.”

According to Newsweek’s royal correspondent Jack Royston, the 73-year-old’s reference to his sons, especially the Duke of Sussex, is significant.

It shows, he believes, that Charles is ready to move forward in his relationship with Harry.

“Prince Charles crediting Prince Harry for his work on climate change shows he doesn’t want Oprah to be the end of their relationship,” he told Marie Claire, referring to Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

He went on to say that despite the ups and downs, Charles and Harry appear to be on the mend.

He said, “A lot has happened between them.”

“It must have been very difficult for the Prince of Wales to hear some of his second son’s public remarks about him.”

Harry gave his father both barrels in 2021, from ‘total neglect’ to ‘genetic pain’ to’my family literally cut me off financially.'”

“However, the time is drawing closer for Charles to become King,” Royston added.

“Such open and public praise for Harry demonstrates that he wants to move past the squabbles and focus on the future rather than the past.”

It’s possible they’re not on the list…

