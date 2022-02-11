After scaring fans by slurring his words at a Friends reunion, Matthew Perry looks healthy on the cover of his tell-all memoir.

The actor has previously battled addiction.

On Instagram, Matthew teased his book by posting a photo of the cover along with the release date: “11.

The Friends star promised in the caption that the memoir would reveal everything.

“There has been so much written about me in the past,” he wrote.

“I figured it was past time for people to hear from me.”

“The highs were high, the lows were low,” the actor wrote, referring to his struggles.

But, despite appearances to the contrary, I have survived to tell the tale.

“And it’s all in here,” says the narrator.

“It’s not a pop-up book,” I apologize.

Fans gushed about the cover and how “excited” they were for the book in the comments.

Others used heart-eye emojis and called the actor a “babe.”

“This is amazing! I can’t wait to hear from the man who is such a talented actor! Playing Chandler was genius, but that is only one of your many fantastic roles,” one fan wrote.

“I’ve always loved everything about you, and I still do,” said another.

“Need this in my life!” wrote a third fan.

Matthew’s fans were worried that he’d reverted to old habits when he released the book a year ago.

In May 2021, the actor sat down with his Friends co-stars for a “three question” interview with People.

Fans noticed that the Canadian actor didn’t seem to respond to questions in his usual comedic manner, as he slurred his words and even nodded off at one point during the video.

Fans expressed their dissatisfaction in the comments section.

“It’s heartbreaking to see Matthew sad,” one person said.

“I hope he gets better soon,” they continued, “I don’t know how I’m going to enjoy the reunion if Matthew is this sad.”

“Seeing Matthew Perry like this felt so good, but it also broke my heart,” another admitted.

“I know we’re all saddened by Matthew’s death, but let’s remember that he’s had a lot of health problems and has struggled with addiction,” a third said.

“Please be kind and courteous, and remember all the hilarious moments he provided us through his role as Chandler.”

Matthew’s slurred speech, according to a source later told The Sun, was not the result of a relapse.

