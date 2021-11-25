After Scarlett Moffatt’s episode on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, everyone has the same gripe.

The Gogglebox star went head-to-head with comedian Crissy Rock as they scoured the country in vintage cars for antique treasures.

Scarlett traveled to Newcastle-Upon-Tyne and Stanley in County Durham in the hopes of winning the most money at an antiques auction.

Scarlett felt confident going into the competition, saying, “I once bought one size four and one size five trainer for £12 – I love a bargain.”

The two TV stars then returned to Brancepeth Castle near Durham to show off their wares and compete at auction.

Crissy made a £41 profit on a Clarice Cliff plate and sugar nips, while Scarlett lost £48 on a Newcastle-themed bowl and a Scandinavian brooch.

They watched the auction online from the castle, but the young auctioneer kept the audience’s attention, and everyone had the same complaint.

“What the hell was that auction girl saying during the selling, it’s hard to understand, no wonder subtitles aren’t working,” one Twitter user complained.

“Completely agree,” said another.

By spouting meaningless gibberish, I’m attempting to sound like a rapid-fire livestock auctioneer.”

“Superb episode, but the way that auctioneer spoke was very odd!!!,” wrote a third.

After Eastenders star Danny Dyer was left red-faced on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip after shop owner Judy failed to recognize him, Scarlett’s episode followed.

“Who are you?” she inquired of the celebrity.

“Danny, you’ve seen me on EastEnders?” he asked, pointing to his face.

Danny, who plays Mick Carter on the BBC One soap, claimed to be a regular.

Judy, however, was perplexed and responded, “I usually watch Coronation Street.”

Danny put his face in his hands, stunned by her revelation, and said, “I’m trying to impress you Judy because I want to buy some stuff from you.”

“However, it’s backfired on me, and it’s quite humiliating.”

