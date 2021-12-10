After Scott Peterson was resentenced to life in prison, his sister spoke out.

Anne Bird, Scott Peterson’s sister, believes “justice has been served” by having him resentenced to life in prison for the murders of his pregnant wife Laci and their unborn son Conner in 2002.

Scott had been sentenced to death by lethal injection in 2005, despite his claims to the contrary.

His death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court in 2020 due to jury selection issues.

On December 3rd,

Scott, 49, was resentenced on August 8 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Laci and 15 years to life in prison for killing their unborn child.

“While I do not agree with the death penalty, justice has been served and a just punishment has been imposed and should remain in place,” Bird, 56, said on a public Zoom call with powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred on Thursday, Dec.

9. “Scott should spend the rest of his life in prison, and there is no excuse for murder.”

I stand by all of my previous and current statements.

I hope that one day, all those who are connected to this tragic and horrific history will be able to find peace.”

Anne was adopted as a baby in 1965, and in the 1990s, she reconnected with her birth mother, who was also Scott’s.

In the years leading up to her death, she got to know her brother and Laci.

According to Anne’s 2005 book Blood Brother: 33 Reasons My Brother Scott Peterson Is Guilty, after his wife was reported missing, she let him stay at her house for a while while police looked for Laci.

“Life is precious, and Laci’s life was taken away from her, and her unborn son was never given the chance to see the world,” Bird said during the call.

“I wish I could have known what kind of mother Laci would have made.

The mountain of evidence, Scott’s behavior, and his bizarre lies all point to Scott as the perpetrator of Laci and Conner’s murders, and I believe our justice system correctly convicted him.”

“Scott’s behavior after Laci vanished was not that of a grieving husband or a soon-to-be father,” she continued.

It belonged to a bachelor on the move….

