A cleaning fanatic was stunned after scrubbing her sofa 11 times – how filthy is yours?

A cleaning enthusiast was left speechless after scrubbing her sofa 11 times – how filthy is yours?

SECOND-HAND FURNISHINGS can help you save a significant amount of cash.

They do, however, frequently require repair, thorough cleaning, or even complete overhauling, while others only require polishing or painting.

She discovered the hard way that cleaning a second-hand sofa can be a never-ending task for a vintage enthusiast.

She demonstrates how she washed her large sofa three times and the water that came out was still the color of “chocolate milk,” as she described it, in a Tiktok video with over 16 million views.

She’s already shared three videos of her cleaning the old couch, and she’s now on her sixth round, claiming to be ‘cleaning her couch until the water runs clear.’

Her second Tiktok, about sofa cleaning, has 2.2 million views and hundreds of comments from fans asking for more.

Cecilia posted a third Tiktok video on December 16 that is 2 minutes 20 seconds long and shows her cleaning the fabric furniture in rounds 8 to 11.

“I think this is looking better,” she wrote before displaying slightly cleaner water, which she claims is “good enough for me.”

“Everyone told me to get rid of it,” she said in a Tiktok Q.

She explained that she had recently moved to a pricey city and had to choose between a new mattress and a new couch, with the former winning out.

She, too, had difficulty finding a sofa she liked in stores, but she did tell viewers where they could get one for (dollar)2,739.95.

Cecilia explained, “I couldn’t afford a new couch, so I had to buy it used.”

“For me, it’s both a nightmare and a dream come true.”

“Love a good bissell clean,” one fan wrote.

She uses a Little Green Bissell machine to clean the sofa, which can be found on Amazon and other retailers.

She recommends it, but notes that she has one that is too small for her couch, making cleaning even more difficult.

Cece cleans the sofa with a little detergent and fabric softener, but for her third Tiktok on the sofa cleaning, she only used water rinses on the fabric.

“I think it’s the fabric dye?” one commenter speculated as an explanation for the filthy water gushing from the sofa.

Some concerned commenters speculated that she was removing the couch’s dye or color, to which she replied, “I don’t know but…”

