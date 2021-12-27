After securing a seven-figure Puma sponsorship deal, Romeo Beckham, 19, is now wealthier than his siblings.

By landing a £1.2 million contract to become the new face of Puma, ROMEO Beckham has proven to be a chip off the old block.

The teenager had already followed in his father David’s footsteps by becoming a professional footballer, and his commercial success has now mirrored his on-field success.

And Romeo, who is now 19 years old, is the wealthiest of Becks and Victoria’s four children.

According to sources, the multimillion-dollar deal with the sportswear behemoth is the first in a series of lucrative collaborations planned for him in the coming years.

“Romeo was paid £1.2 million for his deal to become the new global face of Puma,” a source said.

“He’s now the wealthiest of the Beckham children, and, like his father, he’s on the fast track to super stardom.”

“Romeo is a hard worker who, in addition to pursuing success on the field with Fort Lauderdale CF, David’s Inter Miami club’s reserve team, is also making a name for himself among advertisers.”

“I’m hoping that our partnership with Puma will last a long time.”

“Just as David worked for adidas for over two decades, Romeo is likely to do the same for Puma.

“He was worth every penny to Puma because he is young and perfect for their target demographic.”

“This is just the start of Romeo’s new pro football career in terms of big commercial deals off the field.

“After working with them in the summer, designer brand Yves Saint Laurent has shown a strong interest in Romeo, and it’s likely they’ll try to snag him for another campaign.”

“Romeo’s future is bright, and it won’t be long before he’s banked another million.”

Romeo, the second eldest son of ex-Manchester United and England superstar David, 46, and Victoria, 47, divides his time between the United States, where he plays football, and the United Kingdom, where his family resides.

Brooklyn, 22, lives in the United States with his fiancée, model Nicola Peltz, and just launched an online cooking show earlier this month.

Cruz, sixteen, and Harper, ten, are still in school.

Romeo joined Fort Lauderdale CF in September and has made several appearances for the team.

He made his name in the fashion industry, and at the age of eight, he was named Britain’s 26th best dressed man in 2011.

He signed his first big deal with Burberry two years later, and went on to star in several of the British brand’s campaigns.

He’s also modeled for Canada Goose and was on the cover of L’Uomo Vogue for the first time in January.