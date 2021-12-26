After seeing ‘a bump’ in a deleted video, Teen Mom fans believe Cory Wharton’s girlfriend Taylor Selfridge is PREGNANT.

After seeing “a baby bump” in a deleted video, TEEN Mom fans suspected Cory Wharton’s girlfriend Taylor Selfridge was pregnant.

Cory, 30, had shared an Instagram Story with his kids and longtime girlfriend.

He stood next to Ryder, his four-year-old daughter with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd, 28.

She stood on top of a wooden log-shaped box due to her small stature.

Mila, his one-year-old daughter, was carried by his baby mama Taylor, 27, whom he met on Ex On The Beach.

The two young ladies were dressed in identical red outfits.

The Teen Mom OG star was dressed all in black and was draped in Christmas lights from head to toe.

They were all barefooted and standing on a white floor.

“Always does her best to get the girls to smile,” Cory captioned the photo.

This isn’t the first time the MTV dad has gone all out for his two kids.

Cory shared numerous online photos of himself posing with his young daughters back in November.

Cory read the children’s book Grace and the Gravy Pirates to the little girls, who looked adorable in their matching pirate costumes.

Redditors claimed to have seen a baby bump on Taylor while she was holding Mila in an image of the deleted clip that surfaced online.

“I see a bump,” one Redditor commented.

“She doesn’t have a belly in any other photo posted,” another Redditor commented.

“I know it could be a non-flat stomach, but hers looks like a bump!” wrote a third Redditor.

The MTV star “probably deleted it because of people speculating,” according to a fourth person.

“It’s unfiltered,” one commentator said, “and they can’t be having that sort of thing out in the world.”

Teen Mom fans pleaded with Cory to propose to his longtime girlfriend back in mid-December.

Cory and his entire family sat around a vase of vibrant flowers as part of a flower service advertisement.

They were also savoring their strawberries that had been covered in chocolate.

“Beautiful my friend,” costar Gary Shirley wrote on Instagram about the adorable family gathering.

Several fans took to the comments section to beg Cory to ask Taylor to marry him.

“You’ve been making Taylor play house for far too long,” one fan complained.

Make a proposal now.”

“Marry her Cory,” said another fan.

“Get engaged already lol,” said a third fan.

Others simply stated that the reality star should…

