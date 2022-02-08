After seeing his name on the TV weather report, I discovered a brother I had never known existed – he only lived 30 miles away.

After seeing his name on the weather report on TV, I discovered a brother I had never known existed – he lived only 30 miles away.

Thanks to a local TV weather report, a man discovered a brother he never knew existed – and they only lived 30 miles apart.

Randy Waites, a California resident, turned on the television to watch a report about the snowfall in Lake Tahoe, but he raised an eyebrow when he noticed the man being interviewed was named Eddie Waites, and he looked a lot like himself.

The father enlisted the help of his daughter to look into it out of pure curiosity, and the strange truth was revealed: he had a brother.

“I saw [Eddie’s] features and he actually looked a lot like my dad in the eyes,” Cambria, Randy’s daughter, told local station KCRA 3.

I did my homework, looked up his name, and looked up everything I could.”

The brother then shared a phone call with Randy, which Randy described as “unbelievable.”

Eddie described the sensation as “an instantaneous chill from my head to my toes.”

“At first, I didn’t believe it.

I recognized him as my father after seeing a photograph of him.

I’ve seen our father.

“I had a feeling it was genuine.”

Randy was able to learn more about his father, who he had never met in person, thanks to the discovery.

Randy told the outlet, “I’ve never met my father and have never seen a picture of him in my life.”

“[Eddie] has been texting me all kinds of stuff, pictures of my grandfather, and filling in the gaps in my family history on that side that I never knew about.”

Despite not knowing each other, the two men grew up within 30 miles of each other and met on February 6.

It’s unclear how the brothers ended up apart.

Eddie says, “This is almost an out-of-body experience.” Footage shows the two sharing a hug on Randy’s front lawn in Lodi, with Eddie saying, “This is almost an out-of-body experience.”

“Everything is surreal.”

It’s beyond words to have not only a brother, but a family I had no idea existed.

“It’s astounding.”

