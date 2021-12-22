After seeing Kourtney Kardashian’s Elf on the Shelf setup, Kim Kardashian feels “really lazy.”

Kim Kardashian told Kourtney Kardashian that she couldn’t match her Elf on the Shelf prowess.

“Kourtney just showed me I’m really lazy,” the 41-year-old KKW Beauty founder wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 21.

“She showed me this year that I am extremely lazy and that I need to pull myself together in the final days.”

“Actually, the Omnicron, what’s it called? My elves are gonna get the [coronavirus]variant and go back in their COVID jars tomorrow because I can’t do this,” the 42-year-old Poosh creator said after panning over his elves, which were surrounded by construction equipment and wrapping supplies.

Kourtney shared another way she displayed her kids’ elves this year on her Instagram Story.

“Dear Mason, Penelope, and Reign, We are in such good spirits.

“Thank you for allowing us to rest,” a note on her kitchen counter read, referring to her three children with ex-husband Scott Disick.

“Come join us in the kitchen tonight for hot chocolate and decorating gingerbread houses.”

“Dear Mason, Penelope, and Reign, We are feeling a little under the weather from the ELF-182 concert,” Kourtney wrote in another message to the elves.

We’ll have to quarantine until next week, according to Santa.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend.

We’ll keep an eye on it.

“I adore elves.”

Earlier this month, the University of Arizona alumna surprised her youngest son, 7, by having multiple elves appear on their staircase playing with toilet paper rolls.

“What do you think they were up to?” she enquired of the youngster.

This year, the reality star swung her kids’ elves from the foyer on red strings and staged an ELF-182 concert, a parody of her fiancé Travis Barker’s band Blink-182.

Kylie Jenner, for one, sent Stormi’s elf, who is three years old, into a hot air balloon earlier this month.

Kim has yet to show off her own display for sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, and daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that while celebrating the holidays this year amid her divorce from Kanye West, the Selfish author has invited the rapper, 44, to “all family celebrations.”

The creator of Skims “wishes.”

