After seeing Kristen Bell’s sweet message to “Dad Beast” Dax Shepard, you’ll swoon.

Kristen Bell’s Sweet Message to “Dad Beast” Dax Shepard Will Make You Swoon

Kristen Bell dedicated a beautiful message to her husband on Instagram in honor of Dax Shepard’s birthday, writing, “Growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined.”

Kristen Bell considers a good place to be wherever Dax Shepard is.

Kristen’s latest social media post dedicated to her other half serves as further proof.

On January 7, the actor from Bless This Mess turned 47 years old.

2 and, in his honor, the actress, 41, took to Instagram to post a few photos and videos of the couple—who have been married for eight years and have two daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7—

On the big day, the Good Place actress captioned her Instagram post, “To the greatest husband and (hashtag)dadbeast I could ever imagine.”

“Laughing, snuggling, and growing with you has been more fun than I could have imagined for my life.”

Your patience and dedication to our daughters is only surpassed by your patience and dedication to the hiccups.

You don’t belong to any of us.

You are unique.

“Congratulations on your birthday, stud.”

Kristen’s sweet collection of photos included candid shots of the couple hanging out, Dax spending quality time with the couple’s two daughters, and hilarious videos of the comedian in his spare time.

Kristen may be the birthday queen, but Dax is no slouch either.

He captioned a photo of Kristen wearing a cowboy hat in July, “Happy Birthday Cowgirl.”

“Only your heart and buns are more beautiful than you.”

“Here’s to another 100 years in the saddle,” says the narrator.

And, because we can’t get enough of this endearing couple, we’re looking forward to all of their future birthday tributes.

