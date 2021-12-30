After seeing the rough cut, George R R Martin shares his thoughts on the Game of Thrones prequel.

After seeing the rough cut of Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire, George R R Martin shares his thoughts on the prequel.

On December 3rd,

29-year-old author George R.R. Martin, who wrote the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, which was later adapted into the critically acclaimed Game of Thrones television series, has seen a rough cut of HBO’s House of the Dragon.

Martin made the announcement after learning that the upcoming show, which is set to premiere in 2022, was named IMDB’s most anticipated show.

“For what it’s worth, I’m looking forward to House of the Dragon pretty eagerly,” he wrote on his website.

“OK, I’m not exactly objective.

And I’m pretty sure I know what you’re going to see.

(I, um, am the author of the book.)”

“Mum’s the word now, don’t tell anyone… I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode,” he added.

And I enjoyed it.

It’s dark, powerful, and visceral… exactly how I like my epic fantasy to be.”

Martin continued by praising the cast of the film, which includes Matt Smith, Eve Best, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Sonoya Mizuno, Theo Nate, Savannah Steyn, and Steve Toussaint.

“Only a few of the actors will be familiar to most viewers,” he said.

“However, I believe you’ll fall in love with a lot of them.”

(Only for your heart to be broken later when… but no, that would be telling.)”

House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and it explores the world of Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) ancestors.

Scroll through the gallery below for a sneak peek at the highly anticipated prequel.

The hit fantasy series Game of Thrones ended its eight-season run in May 2019, and HBO announced in the fall that it was developing a prequel, House of the Dragon, about Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.

The new show received a 10-episode order from HBO, and production began…

