After seeing the Season 4 trailer, some ‘Ozark’ fans believe Ben survived.

After seeing the Season 4 trailer, some ‘Ozark’ fans believe Ben made it.

The clock is ticking down to Ozark’s return, which means theories and predictions are at an all-time high.

Many fans have speculated about Ben Davis’ survival since last season, but speculation peaked after the Ozark Season 4 trailer.

Ben had become a significant liability for the Byrdes by the end of Ozark Season 3.

He blew up in front of Helen Pierce’s daughter, Erin, who had been kept in the dark about Helen’s work by her mother.

Wendy Byrde escorted Ben out of town when Helen ordered his assassination.

However, a series of public outbursts demonstrated that she could never trust him to keep his mouth shut.

With that, she summoned Helen’s henchman one evening to fetch Ben.

Marty Byrde, back in the Ozarks, was preparing to bury him at the funeral home.

However, because Ben’s body was not shown, many viewers assumed he had not been killed.

Everyone but one character in ‘Ozark’ Season 4 is doomed, according to a theory.

Helen was killed by Omar Navarro, and the season ended with her death.

The show will continue from there, with the Byrdes arriving at Navarro’s compound in the aftermath of the shooting, according to a teaser.

The Byrdes return from Mexico with a message for Darnell Snell: if she starts producing heroin again, Navarro’s response will be “quick and brutal,” but she just laughs it off in the trailer for Ozark Season 4.

Ben is nowhere to be found, but some fans believe he is still alive.

On Reddit, fans shared their predictions for Ozark Season 4: “Jonah is going to kill everyone.”

Ben is still alive.”

“I agree, Ben is still alive,” said another supporter.

“I think Marty, Jonah, and Ruth will be fine.”

Wendy is no longer with us, and she is truly cold and heartless.”

When other readers questioned the theory of Ben’s survival, one fan came forward with evidence to back it up.

They explained, “We never see Ben’s body.”

Nelson, Helen’s assassin, assassinates her.

This is the same assassin who was dispatched to assassinate Ben.

If Nelson’s murder of Helen astounds you, Nelson’s failure to murder Ben should astound you as well.”

The only problem is that the showrunner, Chris Mundy, has confirmed Ben’s death.

“I adore the fact that people care enough about [Ben] to…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.