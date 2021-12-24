After seeking treatment for exhaustion, Princess Charlene reunites with her family for the holidays.

Princess Charlene of Monaco will spend Christmas with her family.

The palace confirmed to People on Thursday that the princess will spend the holiday weekend with her husband, Prince Albert, and their 7-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, after seeking treatment for exhaustion late last month.

“Princess Charlene is recovering satisfactorily and reassuringly,” the palace said in a statement, adding, “Although it may take a few more months before her health has fully recovered.”

While Charlene has remained tight-lipped about her holiday plans, she did take to Instagram to share a hand-drawn portrait of herself and her family in honor of the holiday, writing, “Wishing everyone a beautiful and safe festive season all my love.”

The palace’s announcement comes less than a month after Albert announced that his wife would be temporarily stepping down from her official duties in Monaco to receive treatment in a facility outside the country.

The 43-year-old princess had been suffering from “exhaustion, both emotional and physical,” according to Monaco’s sovereign prince in an interview with People at the time. The announcement of Charlene’s treatment came just after the princess returned home to Monaco, where Albert, 63, and their twins had been living without her for six months.

The princess was previously “grounded” in South Africa in May due to an ENT infection that necessitated several corrective surgeries over the previous few months.

“Obviously, her various surgeries and procedures over the last few months had consequences,” Albert said.

“That was undoubtedly a factor, but I prefer not to comment further at this time.”

I’d say she was exhausted to the point of exhaustion.

She hadn’t slept well in days and didn’t eat well at all.

She had lost a significant amount of weight, making her susceptible to other illnesses.

COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID”

After an intervention with Charlene’s brothers and sister-in-law, he added, she agreed to seek treatment.

“We only wanted her to confirm her decision, which she had already made.”

