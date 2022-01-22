After sending a vile message about Kieran Hayler’s fiancee, Katie Price is facing PRISON.

After sending an obscene message to ex-husband Kieran Hayler about his fiancée, Katie Price spent the night in a police cell.

The actress, 43, could face jail time after allegedly violating a court order prohibiting her from “directly or indirectly” contacting Michelle Penticost, 39.

Price was apprehended at her home at 1 a.m. yesterday and taken to Worthing, West Sussex.

Price could face jail time after sending an obscene message to his ex-husband Kieran Hayler, which was directed at his fiancée.

After a drunk-driving crash last month, the former glamour model, 43, was spared prison.

She was accused of violating a court order prohibiting her from “directly or indirectly” contacting Michelle Penticost.

On Friday, Michelle reported to Sussex Police that Katie, the mother of two of Kieran’s children, had sent him an abusive message directed at her.

According to insiders, the text called Michelle a “gutter slag” and a “c***ing we piece of s***.”

Katie was taken into custody overnight after officers interviewed Kieran, 34, and Michelle, 39, at their home.

The mother of five was detained for more than 12 hours before being released at around 3 p.m. yesterday at Worthing Police Station.

The drama occurs just days before Katie stars in a new Channel 4 show in which she gives her infamous “Mucky Mansion” in West Sussex — and her life — a makeover.

If a court finds that she violated her restraining order, she could face jail time.

If cops suspect she has broken the terms of her probation, she could be charged with contempt of court.

It’s a crime that can result in a fine, community service, or even prison time.

If she is found guilty, the court will consider why the order was placed in the first place, and this may have an impact on her sentence.

“Police responded to a report that a suspect had violated their restraining order at 5.45pm on Friday,” Sussex Police said.

“Officers detained a woman in her 40s, who was later released under investigation while the investigation continues.”

Katie was said to have started 100 hours of community service earlier that day as part of her punishment for driving offenses related to her crash.

Katie was enraged just hours later, according to sources, after seeing one of Michelle’s Instagram posts, which she mistook for a direct attack on her.

“If someone treats you badly, just remember that there is something wrong with them,” the cryptic message read.

“Normal people don’t go around killing other people.”

After that, Katie sent her message.

“Katie was obviously enraged and her words were vile,” a source close to Michelle’s family said.



