After setting their dinner on fire, Mac Jones makes jokes about his girlfriend Sophie Scott’s cooking.

After accidentally setting their dinner on fire, Mac Jones makes jokes about Sophie Scott’s cooking.

The New England Patriots will play in the playoffs this season.

However, after a season-ending loss to the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Mac Jones is focused on improving his performance when the team faces the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.

Sophie Scott, his girlfriend, is focused on cooking while he is focused on that.

However, her abilities have been called into question after a video of a dinner she prepared went viral because the food caught fire.

When asked about the meal Scott attempted to prepare, Jones said the following.

If you’re not familiar with Scott, he’s the signal-caller she’s been dating since 2019.

They both went to the University of Alabama, and she was there to support her beau as the Crimson Tide won the National Championship in 2021.

Scott posted an Instagram photo of herself at the game with the caption “National Champions! (hashtag)rolltide” and a trophy emoji following Bama’s victory over the Ohio Buckeyes.

“I’m so proud of you for following your dreams and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft,” she wrote on social media after Jones announced his intention to enter the draft.

I’m really looking forward to seeing where the next chapter takes us.”

The next chapter took them to New England, where Jones received some assistance from Scott in memorizing his playbook.

Jones previously admitted that he and his girlfriend did backyard walkthroughs of the plays.

“She does a fantastic job.

“She just walks through [plays]in the yard most of the time,” he said, adding, “Yeah, she helps me a lot.”

In the month of January,

3. Jones and Scott had planned to have a nice meal together at home, but their plans went awry.

In a sense.

Scott posted a video to her Instagram Stories of her running and yelling for Jones’ assistance while holding a pan full of charred chicken.

She captioned it, “When your Furbo catches you setting your dinner on fire.”

Thankfully, no one was injured, and the couple later laughed about it.

“PS It’s OKAY to laugh [everything is fine],” Scott wrote.

I’m dying laughing at what the Furbo catches, so I’m sharing” and adding…

