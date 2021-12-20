After sexual assault allegations, Chris Noth is fired from ‘The Equalizer.’

Following sexual assault allegations against three women, Chris Noth has been fired from The Equalizer.

Noth will no longer film additional episodes of the CBS series, according to a joint statement released by Universal Television and CBS, and will only appear in one more upcoming episode of the show that has already been filmed.

While Noth will no longer be on the show, he will appear in any future repeats of previously aired episodes of The Equalizer.

The news comes only days after three women accused the 67-year-old actor of sexual assault.

All allegations against Noth have been vehemently refuted.

A 30-year-old female tech executive, who goes by the pseudonym Ava, claims she was sexually assaulted by the Sex and the City actor when she was 18 and he was 55, according to a report published by The Daily Beast on Friday.

The alleged incident happened in 2010 while she was working as a hostess and lounge singer at the Da Marino restaurant in Midtown Manhattan.

Noth’s publicist said in a statement to The Daily Beast that Noth “denies this as ever happening and has no idea who this woman is” in response to Ava’s allegations.

The news of a third woman coming forward came just one day after two women claimed Noth sexually assaulted them in a report published by The Hollywood Reporter.

One woman claimed she met Noth in 2004 while working in Los Angeles as a 22-year-old woman, according to the report.

They returned to his house, where he allegedly raped her, according to the woman.

The second woman claimed that she met Noth when she was 25 in New York City in 2015.

She claims she went on a date with the actor and agreed to meet him at his home afterward, where he sexually assaulted her.

“The Department is still looking into the nature of the report, and trying to narrow down when, where, or if a report was filed,” Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD Public Communications Group Media Relations Division told ET, amid reports that the LAPD is investigating the LA woman’s account.

