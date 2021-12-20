After sexual assault allegations surfaced, ‘The Equalizer’ fired Chris Noth.

Following the emergence of multiple sexual assault allegations against the actor, Chris Noth has been fired from the CBS action drama series The Equalizer.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a joint statement, according to The Wrap. Noth played ex–CIA director William Bishop on The Equalizer.

The Hollywood Reporter published a detailed account of two women’s allegations against Noth on Thursday.

Noth allegedly raped the women twice, once in 2004 and the other in 2015.

THR contacted Noth for a statement, and he responded.

“The allegations leveled against me by people I met years, if not decades, ago are categorically false.

“These stories could be 30 years old or 30 days old — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” Noth said.

“The encounters were voluntary.”

It’s hard not to be suspicious of the timing of these stories’ publication.

I’m not sure why they’re surfacing now, but one thing is certain: I did not assault these women.”

Actress Zoe Lister-Jones later came forward with her own accusations against Noth.

Jones took to Instagram to accuse Noth of “sexually inappropriate” behavior on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit while filming an episode in which she appeared.

“Last week, a friend inquired about my feelings about Mr.

“I said, honestly, I felt relieved,” Lister-Jones began her post, referring to Big’s death on And Just Like That…

“When he asked why,” she continued, “I told him it was because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator.”

“My friend was taken aback by my choice of words.

To be honest, I hadn’t thought of this man in so many years, but there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried.” Lister-Jones, 39, then revealed that she worked at a nightclub owned by Noth when she was in her twenties and witnessed Noth being “sexually inappropriate” with a coworker.

Lister-Jones also revealed that she worked for Noth’s club the “same year” she appeared alongside him in a Law andamp; Order episode.

“In the course of my…

