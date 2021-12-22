After Sexual Misconduct Allegations, James Franco didn’t want Seth Rogen to ‘Answer’ for Him: Where Their Friendship Is Now

After sexual misconduct allegations, James Franco didn’t want Seth Rogen to ‘Answer’ for him: Where Do They Stand Now?

James Franco discusses how being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women affected his friendship with Seth Rogen.

“Seth Rogen is one of my favorite actors.

I had a 20-year relationship with him.

For the last 20 years, we haven’t had a single fight.

There was not a single fight.

He was the closest work friend and collaborator I’d ever had.

We just had a conversation, and everything he said is correct.

We’re not working together right now, and we don’t have any plans to work together,” Franco, 43, admitted in a sneak peek of his upcoming interview on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Podcast,” which will air in its entirety on Thursday, December 23.

“Of course, in context, it was hurtful, but I understand; he had to speak for me because I was silent.”

“It’s one of the main reasons I wanted to talk to you today,” the 127 Hours actor said, acknowledging that it wasn’t anyone else’s responsibility to speak for him.

I don’t want Seth, Dave Franco, or anyone else to have to answer for me.”

In 2014, the Oscar nominee was accused of using Instagram to propose to a 17-year-old girl.

Four years later, the James Dean star addressed the allegations leveled against him.

“In my life, I’ve always prided myself on taking responsibility for my actions.

That is something I must do in order to maintain my health.

In January 2018, he said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “I make it a point to do it whenever I know there is something wrong or needs to be changed.”

“Some of the things I heard on Twitter aren’t true, but I completely support people coming out and having a voice because they haven’t had one for so long.”

I don’t want to, in any way, disable them.

It is, in my opinion, a positive development, and I am in favor of it.”

Five more women came forward later that month, alleging they had been victims of James’ inappropriate behavior.

The 2019 lawsuit against the Spring Breakers star was settled earlier this year.

Two of his former acting students decided to drop their claims in February, according to court documents, according to Us Weekly.

Rogen, 39, revealed that following the settlement.

