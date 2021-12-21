After sharing a photo of herself and her son at Disneyland, Kourtney Kardashian was accused of using Photoshop.

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent the day at Disneyland and documented the event with a series of Instagram photos.

Although some speculated that one of the photos with her son Reign was photoshopped, others speculated that it was simply a “lens flare” effect caused by the new iPhone camera.

Despite the fact that Kardashian frequently responds to critics on Instagram, she has yet to do so in this case.

On Sunday, Kardashian wrote on Instagram, “The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmas time.”

A picture of herself and Baker in front of It’s A Small World is included in the post.

Reign, who is seven years old, is pictured on Barker’s shoulders in another photo.

The fourth image is the one that drew the most attention.

It shows Kardashian and Reign in front of a lit Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Kourtney (@kourtneykardash) shared a post on Instagram.

Kardashian and her son appear to be lit very differently than the crowd in the background, prompting speculation on Reddit and Instagram that she had photoshopped the image.

One Reddit user wrote, “It looks like she ripped that picture out of an old magazine and pasted it on Disney.”

“Until I figured out what was going on,” one person said, “I thought someone brought a cardboard cutout to Disneyland for some reason.”

People are enquiring about the picture in the comments section of the Instagram post.

Some Reddit users speculated that it was caused by the new iPhone’s camera’s auto feature.

“I’ve recently seen a slew of photos like this taken with the new iPhone.

It’s an automatic feature…

“However, it’s strange,” one person commented.

Kardashian has not yet given an explanation for the strange photo, but she has a history of interacting with her fans.

She responded to an Instagram user who asked if she was expecting a child earlier this month with a retort.

She replied, “Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?”

Kardashian responded a few days later to someone who claimed she had plastic surgery.

Someone first praised Kardashian for “not changing” in comparison to her younger sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

Then, even though she wasn’t tagged, another person accused Kardashian of having “a lot of surgery.”

“There’s no better compliment than one that’s too good to be true, butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um…

