Mum was dubbed the “fun police” after sharing her strict school holiday rule sheet, but others say it’s not so bad.

Mum was dubbed the “fun police” after sharing her strict school holiday rule sheet, but others say it’s not that bad.

Mum has been dubbed the “fun police” after sharing her strict school holiday rule sheet, but others disagree.

A mother has sparked debate after sharing a photo of the strict rule list she enforces on her children during the school holidays.

According to the list, Melissa Smith wrote on the Mum Central Facebook page that her kids can “have as much time on the iPadTV as you want – as long as all of these jobs have been completed before you turn on the screen.”

Make their beds, eat breakfast, get dressed, and brush their teeth and hair, among other things, were all required of the children.

They must then have read for 20 minutes, written for 20 minutes, and spent 30 minutes outside.

Additionally, the children must clean one room – either the TV room or their own – and create or build something creative using Lego, sand, or crafts.

Finally, they had to have helped a member of the family in some way.

“Then you can watch TV or play on your iPad,” Melissa said.

While some praised Melissa’s list, others argued that the chores were too much for the kids to handle while on vacation.

“These are stupid,” one person commented.

“Let the kids enjoy their vacation.”

“Do you do all of these things before turning on the TV when you’re on vacation?”

One person added, “What a dull fun killing idea this is,” while another said, “Yeah….nah.”

During the holidays, we’re winging it with no fun police.

“For us, each day is a new adventure.”

“However, to each his own.”

Others argued that the list was a brilliant idea and the only way to keep kids off their phones and computers during the holidays.

“When the kids are teenagers, they’re even more important,” one mother wrote.

“Otherwise, they’ll spend the entire day hiding in their rooms, wondering why you’re yelling at them to do their jobs.”

“I love this!” exclaimed another, adding that she’s thinking about enforcing the list on her kids during the holidays.

“My kids can use electronic devices from 7 a.m. until we get up (9 or 10) and then it’s interesting because we don’t have any specific rules…. the above would be fantastic.”

In other parenting news, this mother was taken aback by what she discovered while cleaning her toddler’s room for the first time in a long time.

This mother makes her children walk 12,000 steps per day before they get weekend video game time.

And, tired of mumfluencers’ immaculate homes, this pregnant mother-of-three has shared a glimpse of her unkempt home.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https