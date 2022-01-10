After Shawn Mendes’ Reunion, Camila Cabello Posts Bikini Pics of Herself “Living Life”

After Shawn Mendes’ reunion, Camila Cabello posts bikini photos of herself “Living Life.”

Following her split from Shawn Mendes in November, Camila Cabello is simply “living life.”

She shared photos of her vacation to the Dominican Republic just days after she was seen hanging out with her ex.

This “Seorita” is killing it when it comes to selfies.

Camila Cabello, 24, took to Instagram on January 1st to share a photo of herself.

10 to show off some sultry bikini photos from her Dominican Republic vacation.

“I posted no pics because I was hashtag living life,” the singer wrote alongside photos of herself on a boat in a black swimsuit, “but I was in the REPUBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY

She shared a similar sunset photo on New Year’s Eve, along with information about her upcoming music.

“Happy new year!” Camila exclaimed.

“I can’t wait to give you guys my next album, Familia, in 2022,” says the band.

She’s made headlines in the days since, when she reunited with ex Shawn Mendes in Miami.

Tarzan, the couple’s dog, was spotted walking with them on Jan.

The meetup took place less than two months after they ended their romantic relationship but vowed to remain “best friends,” according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Camila appears to have caught the travel bug since then.

On January 1st,

She also shared a behind-the-scenes look at her trip to Montana, wearing a teddy coat, gloves, and a fedora while posing in a rocking chair in the woods.

“Alexa play featherstone by the paper kites,” she captioned the photo.

Shawn, on the other hand, appears to have channeled his feelings about their breakup into his latest song, “It’ll Be Okay.”

“Are we gonna make it? Is this gonna hurt?” he sings in the instant hit, as well as “I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise.”

He posted a video from Toronto discussing what the song means to him ahead of New Year’s Eve.

“At the moment, I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media and my relationship with it,” he told fans.

“I believe that when I make music, my ultimate goal is to sit there and have some sort of revelation of my own truth revealed to me.”

And I usually use music as a platform to get to a place inside of myself when I’m writing songs.”

Shawn is a…

