After she’scrubbed unedited photo off Internet,’ Khloe Kardashian’s nanny posts rare unfiltered, makeup-free photo of the star.

After she’scrubbed unedited photo off Internet,’ Khloe Kardashian’s nanny posts rare unfiltered, makeup-free photo of star.

Andreza Cooper, KHLOE Kardashian’s nanny, shared an unfiltered, makeup-free photo of the famous star while hanging out with her.

All of this comes months after an unedited bikini photo of the reality star was “scrubbed” from the internet.

Andreza took to Instagram to share the photo with her nearly 10,000 followers.

Andreza is holding a drink in the photo, while Khloe stands behind her and makes a peace sign.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a mask on her chin and is wearing no makeup.

“Blood orange mimosas with my bossgoddessroomie @khloekardashian,” Andreza captioned the photograph.

While the photo received a lot of positive feedback in the comments section, the TV star also received a lot of positive feedback on Reddit for “looking after” her nanny.

“I went through her Instagram and Khloe appears to treat her so well. She even threw the nanny’s mother a small birthday gathering, gets personalized going away cakes when the nanny goes on vacation, and always embraces her as part of the family!! My boss would never,” one person wrote.

“She’s the only nanny who appears to have an actual relationship with the family,” someone else added.

“Of all the employers, Khloe appears to be the best.”

Andreza has a number of photos with Khloe, including one in which she and her only child are seen singing Happy Birthday to the nanny.

True Thompson, the TV star’s 3-year-old daughter, is her only child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

During an interview with Papo de Mae, Andreza discussed her working relationship with Khloe.

“I’m babysitting in my current job, but I started out as a ‘newborn care specialist,'” she explained.

“Because we travel a lot internationally, I keep an eye on her sleep. Because there are so many time zones, I always accompany her when she travels internationally.”

“I keep Los Angeles time if it’s only three days; if it’s more than three days, local time is a little late.”

Andreza also revealed that she has worked with other notable celebrities such as Kevin Hart, a standup comedian, and Jordana Brewster, an actress.

Khloe’s no-makeup look comes after she was “freaked out” when an unedited photo of herself went viral.

At the time, the Kardashians’ crisis management team worked feverishly to remove the photo from the internet, even issuing “legal threats” to do so.

Khloe was photographed poolside in a leopard-print string bikini.

During the chaos, a source told the Sun exclusively, “She was freaking out and within…

