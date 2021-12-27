After shining backlight on her carpets, a woman was horrified to discover they were SOAKED in cat pee.

After shining backlight on her carpets, a woman was horrified to find them SOAKED in cat pee.

Having pets is great until you have to deal with their feces and poop.

Shelly, who goes by the handle @peaceoutshelly on TikTok, recorded her shocking discoveries and shared them in a video.

“When my mother tells me to look for cat pee in the guest bedroom because she thinks the cat has peed there,” she wrote.

Shelly then switches off the lights and shines the backlight on the floor, which, to her surprise, illuminated the entire carpet.

“Just burn down the whole house,” she added as a caption.

Many people were taken aback when they saw her video, which has been viewed over 1.8 million times.

“There’s no way to get that out no matter how much carpet cleaning you do,” one person said.

I’ve been there! It’s time to rip it out and replace the subfloor with Kilz.”

“What in the actual,” another added.

“That’s a crime scene,” said a third.

“My parents feed stray cats outside, and one of them comes inside occasionally,” Shelly added in the comments.

“There are four litter boxes in the house, but the stray cat doesn’t seem to mind.

“He poop in the litter box, but he pees in this room.”

If we shut the door, he’ll go somewhere else.

“If we lock him out, he pees on the front door,” explains the narrator.

