After shutting down plastic surgery claims, Kourtney Kardashian poses naked under a red satin sheet in a steamy fragrance ad.

After shutting down plastic surgery claims, Kourtney Kardashian goes nude under a red satin sheet in a steamy fragrance ad.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN flaunted her flawless figure while posing naked under a red satin bedsheet for a sultry KKW fragrance ad.

Following backlash from fans over her physical changes, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently denied plastic surgery rumors.

Kourtney, 42, looked stunning in a new KKW Fragrance ad as she stripped down to her underwear for a nude photoshoot.

The reality star flaunted her trim figure while promoting her sister Kim’s new fragrance, Ruby Diamond, by wearing only a red satin sheet.

In full glam makeup and a sleek and straight bob haircut, the TV personality gave the camera a smoldering look.

Kourtney’s sultry shot came after she clapped back at a fan who accused her of previously getting a “butt lift.”

While commenting on a throwback photo of her with sisters Kim and Khloe, a user claimed the mother of three had “plenty” of plastic surgery.

The trio posed in tiny bikinis at a beach resort in the photo, with Kourtney propped up on one leg and her hand on her hip.

“Only one who really didn’t change was Kourt,” a fan commented on the photo, which was shared by Instagram account @popcultureangel.

“Kourtney got plenty of surgery! She just did it in an extremely natural way that complimented her features rather than changing them,” the troll responded.

“Just to start, Botox, nose job, butt shot or BBL.”

“No better compliment than a too good to be true kind of compliment, butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks,” Kourtney responded.

“And you weren’t even halfway there.”

Poosh’s founder has previously been candid about her plastic surgery experiences, revealing that she had breast implants when she was 21.

She admitted that she was remorseful about the surgery and that she was considering having them removed.

“I had my boobs done, but I wouldn’t do it again if I could.”

Kourtney told Showbiz Spy in 2011: “I used to be so cute.”

“I’ve realized that I was made to look a certain way, and I’m thinking about getting rid of them.”

After nine months of dating, Kourtney announced her engagement to Travis Barker, 46.

The couple has been in the news for their nonstop PDA sessions, and they’ve even been chastised for their outlandish displays of affection.

On Tuesday, the couple, dressed in matching black skeleton onesies, paid no attention to the haters as they puckered up for another kissing photo.

In a raunchy photo he shared on Instagram, the soon-to-be bride sat on the rocker’s lap and wrapped her arms around him.

