After Sister Naya Rivera’s death, Nickayla Rivera emerged from a “dark place”: “I Am a Completely Changed Person.”

Nickayla Rivera: ‘I Am a Completely Changed Person’ After Sister Naya Rivera’s Death

She is bereft of her sister.

Following the death of her sister, Naya Rivera, Nickayla Rivera returned to YouTube after a four-year hiatus with a video detailing how she changed her life.

The 28-year-old model talked about how she got her start in front of the camera while watching sweet home videos of her and her sister strutting around their backyard “modeling” as kids.

Nickayla, on the other hand, stated that her mental health had deteriorated by 2019, as her career had reached a stalemate.

She was thousands of miles from her family in Los Angeles at the time, and she was living in New York City.

“I’d lost a lot of faith in myself.”

“I felt like 2020 was going to be my year,” the California native explained in a 10-minute YouTube video posted on Monday, January 10.

While Nickayla resolved to do more for her career, the COVID-19 pandemic struck just a few months later, forcing her to spend some much-needed time at home.

“I got to spend a lot of time with my family,” she said, “which I hadn’t been able to do before because I was always traveling and working.”

Her time with the Glee alum was cut short, however.

“A tragic loss befell my family and me.

“My sister Naya died in July of 2020,” she recalled.

“I was completely taken aback when that happened.”

My entire family was taken aback.

It was as if someone had pulled the rug out from under us and we hadn’t expected it.

When that happened, the dark place I had been in had only gotten darker.

I wasn’t thinking about my future at the time.

I didn’t think about myself at all.

I was only in pain at the time.”

Nickayla’s older sister was reported missing on July 8, 2020, after her 4-year-old son Josey was discovered alone on a rented boat at Lake Piru in Los Angeles.

After her body was discovered in the lake on July 13, the 33-year-old actress was pronounced dead.

Josey and Nickayla, as well as Naya’s brother Mychal Rivera, father George Rivera, and mother Yolanda Previtire, survive her.

,.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

How Nickayla Rivera Emerged From a ‘Dark Place’ After Sister Naya Rivera’s Death: ‘I Am a Completely Changed Person’