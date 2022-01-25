After sisters Kendall and Khloe Kardashian quietly dropped more ‘hints,’ pregnant Kylie Jenner has all the signs that she’s having a GIRL.

After sisters Kendall and Khloe Kardashian quietly dropped more ‘hints,’ pregnant Kylie Jenner has all the signs she’s having a GIRL.

KYLIE Jenner’s fans are convinced she’s expecting a girl after she appeared to drop some major “hints.”

The 24-year-old entrepreneur is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, her baby daddy.

Travis and Kylie already have a three-year-old daughter named Stormi, and they announced their second pregnancy in August.

Now, fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians believe she and her family have been quietly revealing the gender of the baby through hints.

For one thing, Kylie has been wearing a lot more pink in recent months.

She was photographed wearing nothing but a light pink bra in a bare-faced photo earlier this week.

Kylie wore the pink lingerie in front of a nude backdrop for a photoshoot for an ad campaign for her skincare line, going makeup-free.

Her pregnant belly was cropped out of the photo, focusing attention on her sultry outfit and the bottle of the brand’s makeup melting cleanser in her hand.

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were spotted browsing pink girl toys at a baby store in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, seemingly revealing the baby’s gender.

The two went to Juvenile Shop, a baby store filled to the brim with strollers, cribs, and toys.

They were particularly interested in a pink doll with white polka dots that was packaged in a pink box.

Kendall and Khloe left the store with two large bags each, but not before FaceTiming their mother Kris Jenner to ask about one of the dolls.

“OK, look at what they’re buying… so obviously a girl,” one Reddit user commented.

Kylie wore an all-pink ensemble to celebrate Stormi’s upcoming fourth birthday a few weeks ago.

Her sister Kim Kardashian, whose daughter Chicago recently turned tour, threw a joint birthday party with her.

Kylie wore a bubblegum pink coat with a matching turtleneck bodysuit to the event.

She shared a mirror selfie of the look, revealing her growing belly.

The KUWTK alum had quietly revealed the gender of her baby in stunning photos from her luxury baby shower just a few days before.

The images featured a luxurious intimate event with wood-carved giraffes, white flowers, and a DIOR stroller that retails for (dollar)5K, captioned with a white heart, baby, and giraffe emoji.

Fans congratulated Kylie in the comments section, with many speculating that the theme of the secret party implied she’s expecting a girl.

One person mentioned the pink floral…

