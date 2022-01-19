After skipping Christmas with her family, Jinger Duggar defies her father’s rules by flaunting her trim figure in tight jeans and a jacket.

After skipping Christmas with her family, Jinger Duggar defies her father’s rules by flaunting her toned body in tight jeans and a jacket.

JINGER Duggar continued to defy her father’s strict dress code by opting for tight jeans and a jacket over his more conservative attire.

The former Counting On star has been avoiding her famous family, opting out of their traditional Christmas celebrations.

Jinger wore the edgier look while out on the town with her husband Jeremy, who took a photo of her ensemble.

The soccer player shared a photo of his other half wearing light blue jeans, a black leather jacket, and sneakers in an Instagram post.

With a silver chained black purse draped over her shoulder, the 28-year-old stood on a street corner.

She smiled at the camera while wearing her brunette locks pushed back for the evening.

“(plus) (plus) date night,” Jeremy gushed about his wife in the caption.

In the comments section, fans praised the TV star’s casual look, with one writing: “Jeremy for the win!!! I love Jinger’s style her husband introducing her to the love of sneakersdunks.”

“Your style is on, you look great, Jinger!” said a second user, who agreed.

“Loving that the married sisters are all wearing pants instead of dresses and skirts all the time,” a third person wrote, praising the star and some of her siblings for breaking away from their usual modest attire.

“AMAZING STYLES”

With her riskier wardrobe, Jinger has defied her father Jim Bob’s rules for the second time this week.

The TV personality took to Instagram over the weekend to share new photos from her friend’s bridal shower, where she wore a striped blazer over a black top and a pair of pants.

The shower appeared to be held at a home, as other photos showed a large group of women having a good time.

Jinger was seen celebrating while the bride-to-be, Constanza Herrero, held onto some flowers in another scene.

“Bridal shower time for the lovely Constanza Herrero,” the TLC alum captioned.

“Love you my friend! Thank you for everything,” her pal would write in the comments section.

Jinger’s outfit received a lot of attention from fans, who reacted positively.

“The hair, and the jacket – wow!” one person wrote, while another added, “looking gorgeous as usual!”

“I love seeing Jinger in pants! She looks great and appears to be happy!” said a third.

“Good for you for wearing pants!! Love it!” said another.

Jim Bob and Michelle, Jinger’s parents, have long adhered to a strict dress code that allows women to wear modest clothing and…

