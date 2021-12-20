After slamming brother Josh and hiring a powerful attorney, Jinger Duggar smiles in a sweet Christmas photo with husband Jeremy.

Jinger Duggar smiles in a sweet Christmas photo with husband Jeremy after slamming brother Josh and hiring a top lawyer.

Despite the ongoing drama with her family, Jinger Duggar smiled brightly in a sweet Christmas photo with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

She and her husband slammed her brother Josh as a “hypocrite” and “dishonorable” after he was found guilty of child pornography charges earlier this month.

Jinger and Jeremy enjoyed a festive day out together, putting all of the Duggar family chaos behind them for a while.

The couple dressed up and posed for a romantic photo in front of Christmas trees.

Jinger, 27, wore a conservative high-neck green dress with velvet fabric that reached down to her wrists and extended down to her calves while out and about in Los Angeles.

She wore her hair parted to the side and clipped back, and paired maroon pumps with her green gown to complete the look.

She smiled as she stood close to her husband, her left hand lightly resting on his suit-draped chest.

Jeremy, 34, wore a crisp, dark suit with a turtleneck underneath and black dress shoes for his part in the sweet photo.

His hair was gelled to one side with a deep part, and he matched his wife’s big smile for the camera.

“Merry Christmas,” Jinger wrote alongside an emoji of a Christmas tree.

Friends and family were overjoyed to see the Counting On alums looking so happy, despite Josh’s scandal, and expressed their gratitude in the comments section.

“You look absolutely stunning,” wrote Carlin Bates, a family friend.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS!” exclaims the narrator.

“Merry Christmas!” Carlin’s sister, Alyssa Bates, added.

Meanwhile, Audrey Roloff of Little People, Big World tweeted, “Oh heyyyy,” with a fire emoji.

Josh was found guilty of both possessing and receiving child pornography just a few days before the Christmas photo was taken.

The ex-reality star was taken into custody immediately following the announcement of the verdict.

Jinger and Jeremy issued a joint statement about the scandal on their Instagram accounts after collecting their thoughts.

“We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse,” the lengthy post began, sharing the couple’s reaction to the verdict.

We are also heartbroken for Josh’s family, especially his wife and children.

“We are saddened by the dishonor that has been brought to Christ’s name as a result of this.

Josh professes to be a devout follower of Jesus Christ.

Many will question Jesus’ integrity if a professing follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite.

“They’ll doubt the authenticity of a Savior whose so-called followers secretly enjoy the sins he publicly condemns.”

This is why the Apostle Paul said to religious hypocrites, “the name…

