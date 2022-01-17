After slamming ex Jo Rivera’s parenting, teen mom Kailyn Lowry admits she’s been “toxic to others” but isn’t proud of it.

In the midst of ongoing co-parenting drama with her three baby daddies, KAILYN Lowry admitted to being “toxic” in other people’s lives.

Jo Rivera, the Teen Mom 2 star, was recently chastised for not being more “hands-on” with their kids.

While attending her son’s snowy football game on Sunday, Kailyn, 29, took to her Instagram stories to hold a Qandamp;A with fans.

“Have you ever felt like you were toxic in someone’s life?” a fan asked, and the reality star answered honestly: “100%, not proud of it.”

The TV personality’s upcoming confession comes after she chastised her ex-husband Jo for not spending more time with their children.

Kailyn continued to answer fan questions about her stories over the weekend, prompting one to ask, “How come you’re always with Javi but don’t talk about your other kids’ dads?”

“I don’t talk to the other two at all,” the mother of four replied.

Javi, like me, is very involved and hands-on with his kids.”

“I thought you and Jo were cool?” one follower inquired, surprised by the response.

“There isn’t any beef,” Kailyn said.

We just don’t speak unless it’s absolutely necessary.”

Jo and she have an 11-year-old son, Isaac, and she has an eight-year-old son, Lincoln.

Lux, four, and Creed, one, are the MTV star’s children with ex Chris Lopez.

Kailyn’s comments about Isaac’s father in the comments section drew a lot of criticism from Redditors.

“At the very least, call her out on it,” one fan said.

Kailyn might be less inclined to take every opportunity to fire shots if Vee started standing up for Jo.”

“I think it’s safe to say Jo is a hands-on Dad who has always had Isaac’s best interests at heart,” one person said.

“She’s such trash,” a third person said, while another said, “Jo set boundaries, which is the smart and respectful thing to do since he’s married.”

Kailyn and her second baby daddy, Javi, have rekindled their relationship, as she recently revealed on TikTok that she forgot her debit card while out shopping at Target.

“Javi spotted me,” the TV star said as she showed her receipt to the camera.

The TV personality went on to say that she would show her fans what she bought for (dollar)203.16 at Target.

Kailyn bought a black makeup bag, a matching brush bag, a hair crimping iron, and some water bottles, according to her.

She also purchased athleisure wear and snacks for her children.

Javi tells Kailyn to pay him back via Venmo at the end of the video.

Regardless of the pleasant…

