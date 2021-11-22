After slamming Farrah Abraham for ‘puffy’ lip fillers, Teen Mom fans believe she is ‘trying to look like Kim Kardashian.’

Farrah Abraham’s ‘puffy’ lip fillers have been slammed by Teen Mom fans, who believe she’s ‘trying to look like Kim Kardashian.’

Farrah Abraham is being chastised by fans in a new holiday promo video for “trying to look like Kim Kardashian.”

Too many lip fillers have left the Teen Mom OG star looking “deformed” and “puffy.”

Over the weekend, Farrah, 30, took to TikTok to share a “stocking stuffer” guide with her fans.

The reality star unwrapped several Petite N Pretty items, which she described as “must-haves for tween gifts.”

Blue light glasses, glitter face masks, sparkly makeup, hairpins, lip gloss, body scrubbers, and mini fragrances were among the items displayed by the TV personality.

Farrah’s appearance and delivery, which many compared to Kim Kardashian, 41, piqued the interest of fans.

Several people took to Reddit to criticize the MTV star for “copying” the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

One claimed, “She tries way too hard to be a carbon copy of Kim K.”

“I dunno…her crooked lips are getting way, way out of control,” one commenter said of Farrah’s “lip fillers.”

“I’m trying so hard to picture her old face and accent, but it’s so hard… what the actual f**k Farrah,” said a third.

“Those LIPS hahahah what the F**KKKK!!!” screamed a fourth, while a fifth said, “I think it’s the oversized lips (plus) botox that makes her mouth do that.”

Farrah’s fans have pleaded with her to stop getting lip enhancements after criticizing her appearance in recent Instagram posts.

The mother of one posted a clip to her Instagram Stories over the weekend of herself driving and pouting her lips at the camera.

She recorded herself dancing to the music on the radio while making a fist bump gesture with her fist.

Before ending the recording, Farrah put her finger to her lips in response to a lyric in the song.

The MTV alum pulled over in the following videos and shared with her fans that chewing gum is her solution to getting hungry while driving.

She then chewed a stick of gum and asked, “Why am I hungry in the car? I didn’t miss a meal today,” before revealing that she is “trying to gain weight.”

She admitted to spitting out her gum in the next photo, captioning her feelings “hangry.”

In an Instagram post earlier this month, fans chastised the young mother for appearing “deformed and puffy.”

Despite the fact that the lighthearted post was about her day with her daughter Sophia and her animals, the former Teen Mom OG star’s appearance distracted critics.

“This is really sad! Whoever is telling Farrah…,” one Reddit user wrote.

