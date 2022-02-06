After slamming Farrah Abraham, teen mom Ashley Jones flaunts her curves in a tight back dress and pink boots in a new photo.

Ashley Jones, who recently slammed Farrah Abraham, flaunts her curves in a tight back dress and pink boots in a new photo.

Ashley Jones, who slammed Farrah Abraham on the Family Reunion show, flaunted her curves in a tight back dress and pink boots in a new photo.

Ashley, 24, flaunted her fancy outfit on Instagram while posing inside a “dirty public restroom.”

Over her stunning gown, the Teen Mom 2 star wore a purple trenchcoat.

Her pink boots were just a few inches above her ankles.

Ashley accessorized her sultry ensemble with a pearl necklace while posing in front of a tall plant.

The MTV star crossed her legs and looked at the camera with a smoldering stare.

“The moment I realized my two homegirls and I had drank the entire bottle of Casamigos,” Ashely captioned the photo.

With her fiancé, Bar Smith, she has a four-year-old daughter, Holly.

Ashley dissed Farrah, 30, on Teen Mom recently, which drew the ire of viewers.

The Teen Mom OG star waved as she announced herself while her co-stars were having a good time.

During Farrah’s run on MTV, Ashley never appeared on the show.

“I feel a demonic presence,” Holly’s mother said during her confessional.

It’s getting closer and closer to me.”

Farrah, the mother of 12-year-old Sophia, previously claimed that she was physically “attacked” by her co-stars while filming the show in December 2021.

“Do better,” the MTV mom urged her co-stars.

“I’m going through a lot of stuff personally,” Farrah explained to TMZ, “so I think that was more overwhelming for me than going back to a TV show.”

“Did any drama occur?” the interviewer inquired.

“I think I could walk through the door and dramas would happen, unfortunately,” the TV star admitted.

“I simply advise others to keep their hands to themselves,” she continued.

Do not sneak attack a woman or gang up on a woman because I am not a good handler of such situations.

“So that’s how it went down for me.”

Ashley posted about her grandmother’s death on social media near the end of January.

She shared a sweet throwback photo of her and her grandmother enjoying a day out together in a heartbreaking post.

“Rest in peace, my heart,” Ashley wrote.

“I’ll share mine,” she added.

My grandmother’s death was inexcusable to me.

And every time I think about it, I realize I don’t want to be here.

“I just want to get wasted, do some drugs, and forget about everything.”

Because it’s the kind of pain that won’t go away.

The star of reality television…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.