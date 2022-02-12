After SNUBBING her family during the holidays, Jinger Duggar spends time with her sister Jana on a LA getaway.

Jinger Duggar goes on a LA getaway with her sister Jana after SNUBBING her family during the holidays.

JINGER Duggar and her sister Jana spent a lot of time together over the past few days while the elder sibling was in town.

Jeremy Vuolo, the 28-year-old’s husband with whom she moved to LA in 2019, shared a sweet photo of the sister hanging out earlier this week.

Jana and Jinger spent some final hours together with a quiet night in near the end of her trip.

They sat in casual T-shirts in the living and dining areas, their hair in ponytails and messy buns.

They appeared serious as they worked on a puzzle, concentrating on an image of the final product.

Jinger and Jana arranged the pieces on a black backdrop and worked to connect them.

Although only a portion of it had been completed, it appeared to be an image of vibrant buildings against a purple-blue night sky.

“Sister act,” Jeremy captioned the photo he took of the sisters on Instagram.

Jana re-posted the image to her own Story, saying she had “so much fun!”

Jana had to say goodbye to Jinger, her husband, and their two daughters, Felicity, three, and Evangelina, one, on Friday.

The 32-year-old shared a photo of herself at the airport, gazing out at the bright blue sky as she prepared to board her flight.

She captioned the photo, “Headed home! It’s been a great trip!”

During their trip to the west coast late last month, Jinger reunited with her mother Michelle and some of her siblings, and the family time began.

The reality star was spotted out and about with her mother, sister Jana, and brothers Jason, 21, and James, 20, on a stroll.

Before heading to In ‘N Out for lunch, the group went to a morning church service together.

Before heading back for the evening, they were photographed at an auto repair shop.

Their spirits were surprisingly upbeat after the recent drama surrounding their family, namely Josh Duggar’s child sex abuse case.

Jinger had snubbed them over the holidays, so the family reunion arrived.

She chose to go on a ski trip to Pennsylvania instead of visiting her parents and siblings in Arkansas over the holidays, causing speculation that there was tension within the family.

Instead, Jinger and her husband spent time with their two children in Jeremy’s hometown of Downingtown, where they also celebrated Jinger’s 28th birthday.

The couple posted photos of themselves on…

