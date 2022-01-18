After snubbing her family on Christmas, Jinger Duggar defies her father Jim Bob’s rules and wears PANTS to a friend’s bridal shower.

After snubbing family on Christmas, Jinger Duggar defies her father Jim Bob’s rules and wears PANTS to a friend’s bridal shower.

In new photos, Jinger Duggar defied her father Jim Bob’s rules by wearing pants to a friend’s bridal shower.

This comes just weeks after she decided to skip her family’s Christmas celebrations.

The 28-year-old model posed in a striped blazer over a black top and a pair of pants for the new photos from the special event, which she shared on Instagram.

The shower appeared to take place at a home, as other photos showed a large group of women having a good time.

Jinger was seen celebrating while the bride-to-be, Constanza Herrero, held onto some flowers in another scene.

“Bridal shower time for the lovely Constanza Herrero,” the Counting On star captioned his photo.

“Love you my friend! Thank you for everything,” her pal would write in the comments section.

Jinger’s outfit was the talk of the town, with fans showering her with praise and kind words.

“The hair, and the jacket – wow!” one person wrote, while another added, “looking gorgeous as usual!”

“I love seeing Jinger in pants! She looks great and appears to be happy!” said a third.

“Good for you for wearing pants!! Love it!” said another.

Jim Bob and Michelle, Jinger’s parents, have long adhered to a strict dress code that only allows women to dress modestly in skirts or dresses.

One of these rules prohibits women from wearing revealing clothing or showing their legs.

Apart from the former TV star, her sisters Joy-Anna and Jill, both 30, have spoken out about defying the family’s strict rules.

Joy-Anna, 24, previously flaunted her legs on the golf course with her husband, Austin Forsyth, in short shorts.

Jill has also worn gym shorts, strapless tops, and jeans.

Jinger’s attendance at her friend’s bridal shower follows her absence from the Duggars’ Christmas party, where she was joined by Jill.

Family members unwrapped and enjoyed their Christmas gifts in videos shared by their older sister Jana.

They also enjoyed a holiday feast while gathered around the piano for a family sing-along.

Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, were skiing in Pennsylvania when all of this happened.

“We went skiing yesterday and left with no broken bones,” Jinger wrote alongside photos of the couple’s excursion.

That’s a win in my book.

“This is one of Jeremy’s many wipeouts–at least he managed to strike a good pose.”

Jinger’s older brother Josh, 33, was recently found guilty of child pornography charges.

The disgraced reality star could be sentenced to 20 years in prison…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.