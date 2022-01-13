After some random woman texted me about him, I spent hours trying to prove my man was cheating – but I got it so wrong.

A successful relationship is built on trust.

However, no matter how much faith we have in our partner, we can sometimes fall into a rabbit hole of doubt and worry.

On TikTok, @SydneyHummell explained why she began to doubt her husband’s loyalty—and boy, was she proven wrong.

“Imagine you’re at work at 6:38 p.m.

A text message arrives in my inbox.

I’ve been added to a group chat with two unknown phone numbers.

“Hey, how’s Bill?” she texted back.

Sydney added the nameless number to her contact list, used Snapchat’s “Add contact” feature to find out who this person was, and discovered her name was Samantha.

So she did what any worried girlfriend would do and dialed the phone number.

“The voicemail confirms that the person texting me and inquiring about my boyfriend’s whereabouts is Samantha.”

“Deep f****** breaths,” Sydney continued, “because I’m immediately hyperventilating.”

She left work, imagining that she was about to break up with her boyfriend due to his apparent cheating, and devised a plan.

“When I get home, he’s still at the gym,” she says.

I’m making plans for how I’m going to do it.

“Because I’m like, if I’m going to be cheated on, I’m going to go out with grace and prove that I’m the best f****** thing that’s ever happened to this man,” she says.

As he walked through the front door, she made the decision to clean the kitchen.

“How’s Samantha?” she’d ask, turning away from him.

“I assumed he’d lie.”

“I’d then say, ‘Pack a bag and leave my house,’ and that was the end of it; I wasn’t going to continue the conversation after that.”

“After my two-and-a-half-year relationship just apparently ended,” she said, “I would have my inevitable mental breakdown.”

She became nervous, shaky, and nauseated as she considered the plan.

“Then all of a sudden, in this group chat, I get a text message,” she explained.

“It turns out it was one of my future clients who I met this past weekend, and we made a joke about it.”

“And we agreed that whenever I want to book, I’ll just text you and ask, ‘How’s Bill?'”

Sydney sighed with relief.

Her boyfriend, after all, hadn’t done anything wrong.

“Right now, he’s upstairs playing 90s music, dancing with our cat, and making us dinner,” she said.

