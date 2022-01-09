After son Josh’s guilty verdict, Michelle Duggar makes a rare public appearance with daughters Jana, Josie, and others in a photo.

After Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, Michelle Duggar makes a rare appearance in a photo with daughters Jana, Josie, and others.

Following her son Josh’s guilty verdict on child pornography charges, Michelle Duggar made a rare appearance in a photo with her daughters Jana, Josie, and others.

Jana, 31, posted a group photo on Instagram with her mother Michelle, 55.

Josie, 12, Jordyn-Grace, 13, Johannah, 16, and Jennifer, 14, were also included in the photo.

Michelle was seated with Josie and Jordyn-Grace on one side.

When the photo was taken, they appeared to be almost finished with their plates.

Michelle smiled for the camera and seemed to be having a good time.

“Lunch and shopping with Mom and some of the girls today!” Jana captioned the photo with a shopping bag emoji.

It’s unclear whether Michelle went shopping with Jana and her sisters (who can be seen trying on glasses in another photo) or if she was only there for lunch.

Josh, 33, was arrested in December 2021 after a jury found him guilty of child pornography.

Josh was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography back in April.

Following the jury’s decision, the former TLC member could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for each count of guilt.

In about four months, the former Counting On star will be sentenced.

Josh’s attorneys intend to appeal the case.

Michelle and her husband, Jim Bob, 56, posted a lengthy statement on their family’s website following their son’s guilty verdict.

“This entire ordeal has been extremely painful,” says the statement.

“God’s grace has sustained us today, thanks to so many people’s love and prayers.”

“Our hearts and prayers go out to anyone who has been harmed by CSAM,” the text continued.

“In the days ahead, we will do everything we can to love and support our daughter-in-law Anna and their children.

“As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua and loving him, as we do all of our children,” the statement concluded.

A trailer for an unaired season of 19 Kids and Counting resurfaced on Reddit in early January.

Many fans were disappointed to see glimpses of the Duggar family life in the trailer.

Jessa Duggar, 29, is expecting her first child in the video, while Josh’s wife, Anna, is expecting her fourth.

“Keeping up with three kids can be a challenge,” Anna said in the trailer.

