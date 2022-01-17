After speaking with the cast of Line of Duty, Vicky McClure drops a HUGE hint about season 7’s return.

Vicky McClure of LINE of Duty has given fans of the show hope by dropping a major hint about the show’s return.

After a somewhat convoluted sixth-season finale, fans were divided on how they felt about the ending, particularly the identity of ‘H’ or the ‘Fourth Man.’

After the show’s creator, Jed Mercurio, told BBC Breakfast last year that there were “no plans” in the works for a seventh season, fans were devastated.

However, one of the show’s stars, Vicky, who plays Kate Fleming, has spoken out about the rumors surrounding the next installment.

McClure was asked the question that every fan of the series wants to know in an interview with The Guardian, and her response was enough to set hearts racing.

“I don’t know, there’s no word of it,” she said.

I believe we’ve all been completely honest in saying that if that happens, we’re all in.

“I’m just going to stick with the guys,” says the narrator.

“I believe it will be a natural close for us all when it comes to a close.”

She also stated that she would be 100% committed to being a part of a new version of the show if her co-stars Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar were also interested.

When the final episode of series six aired last May, it drew a record 12.8 million viewers.

According to the Daily Star, top-secret meetings about the return of a seventh season have been held since then.

“Another series is underway,” a source told the publication.

This is the news that a lot of people have been waiting for.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done, and it’ll take a long time.”

Fans will have to wait a few years for it to air on television.”

The BBC iPlayer has all six seasons of Line of Duty available to watch.