After spending £1,800 on a dream trip to Vegas, Adele fans are furious when her shows are canceled mid-flight.

After spending £1,800 on a dream trip, Adele fans are furious to learn that her Vegas shows have been canceled mid-flight.

After spending £1,800 on their dream trip to Las Vegas, ADELE fans were furious to learn that she’d cancelled her show mid-flight.

In an Instagram video, the 33-year-old British pop star broke down in tears as she delivered the bad news.

It was announced less than 24 hours before the first show, indicating that fans were already on their way.

Gillian Rowland-Kain, 32, was flying from New York with her twin sister when she learned of the cancellation via social media.

“I was furious that Adele waited so late to make this call,” the Brooklyn attorney told MailOnline.

I understand that no artist wants to make this decision, but she should have known the show wouldn’t be ready by tomorrow the day before.

“Her obliviousness is astounding.”

“I’m irritated and angry.”

Meanwhile, Thomas Wright of South Carolina flew with a friend to London for the opening night after spending £1,800 on flights, hotels, new outfits, and Covid tests.

“I know I won’t be able to take time off work to come back, and I know I wouldn’t be able to afford to come back,” he said.

This trip has been a combination of Christmas and birthday gifts as well as self-sacrifice.”

Others, like Abbey Clancy, a friend and model, were more sympathetic to Adele, responding with three heart emojis.

“Don’t apologize,” US comedian Alexander Goldschmidt added.

You’ve done everything you can.

“We adore you!”

Adele explained that she and her team “ran out of time” due to “delays and Covid.”

“I’m so sorry, but my show isn’t ready,” she explained.

We’ve done everything we can to get it done on time and to your satisfaction, but delivery delays and Covid have completely ruined us.

“Half of my crew, half of my team, is still down with Covid.

The show was impossible to finish.

“I’m gutted because I can’t give you what I have now.”

I apologize for the short notice.”

If you’ve been impacted, get in touch with The Sun via WhatsApp at 0742 372 0250 or email at [email protected]

“We’ve been up for over 30 hours trying to figure it out, and we’re out of time,” she continued.

I’m extremely upset and embarrassed, and I apologize to everyone who has traveled yet again.

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies.

We’re working on it right now, and we’ll reschedule all of the dates.

I’m going to finish my show and get it to where it needs to go…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.