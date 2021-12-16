After spending quarantine in sweatpants, Lily Collins says it was difficult to get into the ‘Emily in Paris’ wardrobe.

After spending quarantine in sweatpants, Lily Collins admits it was difficult to get into the ‘Emily in Paris’ wardrobe.

Lily Collins enjoys a good fashion moment, but it wasn’t easy for the 32-year-old actress to get back into heels and layers upon layers of high fashion wears.

Collins spoke with ET at the premiere of Emily in Paris season 2 on Wednesday night, where she discussed all of the amazing outfits she got to wear in the French capital this time.

Collins revealed, “My first fitting for the season lasted about seven hours.”

“When you walk into a room, it’s completely covered in fabric, colors, prints, and designs.

It was so much fun.

Every look, every scene, is a collaborative effort.

Every episode has about ten different outfits, so it takes a long time to get them all right.”

“But it’s fun,” she continued.

It’s also difficult to run around in heels after wearing sweatpants for a year and a half, especially after COVID.

It’s all of a sudden, ‘Oh, fashion,’ when you’re just being comfortable.

‘What is it?’

Collins wore her long brown hair in a big bun with her bangs cascading onto her forehand on the red carpet on Wednesday, channeling Audrey Hepburn.

While she kept her make-up and accessories simple, the style star’s Valentino gown stole the show.

Collins completed the look with black tights and big, black platform heels, calling the multi-colored mini-dress a “bright ball of fun.”

Collins told ET that while she was able to take some of her season 1 show-stopping looks home with her, she wasn’t so lucky in season 2.

“Maybe a couple of items from season one,” Collins admitted.

“In Season 2, I wasn’t so lucky, didn’t get so lucky; to be honest, I really wanted half of Camille’s wardrobe.”

This season, I was particularly fond of her boots.”

“I’m definitely going to try to write that in if we get to a season 3,” she added.

“I’m in need of the closet!”

ET also spoke with Darren Starr, the show’s creator, about the show’s fashion and the costume designers he’s worked with on the show, who have helped take it to “another level.”

“I understand how much the audience enjoys seeing them, and I’m fortunate enough to be able to see them.”

