After spending time with dad Chris Lopez, teen mom Kailyn Lowry proudly displays her 4-year-old son Lux’s face and body ‘tattoos.’

KAILYN Lowry flaunted her son Lux’s “tattoos” on his face and body, which he received while visiting his father Chris Lopez.

As he returned home, the Teen Mom 2 star, 29, filmed the four-year-old proudly displaying his fake inks.

Lux flaunted a small black star tattooed on his cheek, a lion tattoo on his hand, and a massive tattoo on his stomach.

“Let me see your tattoo on your face,” Kailyn said to her son while filming them in the car.

Lux gladly obliged, moving closer to the camera to flaunt the star before flashing his hand tattoo.

“Who did them?” Kailyn inquired, and the youngster proudly responded, “My father!”

Lux whipped up his shirt to reveal the massive black and white inking that covered his torso, and the MTV star asked, “Do you love them?”

“He came home a whole dif person,” Kailyn captioned the sweet video on her Instagram Stories with a laughing face emoji.

Lux and Creed, her one-year-old son, are her children with Chris.

Kailyn and Chris have had a tumultuous relationship for years, culminating in a child custody hearing.

She was also arrested in September 2020 after allegedly “punching Chris several times with a closed fist” after he cut Lux’s hair without her permission.

Meanwhile, Chris announced in early December that his new partner – whose name has not been revealed – had given birth to his son.

On the latest episode of his PTSD podcast, the MTV star revealed that he had become a father for the third time.

Chris, on the other hand, had no idea when his new baby mama gave birth.

“I promise you,” he said, “I love being a dad.”

The third one has provided me with more experience than the others.

It’s strange and wonderful at the same time.

“I got to be a part of it like I’ve never been a part of anything before.”

“I adore kids,” Chris went on.

I don’t know how, but I’ve always got along with kids.

They know how to enjoy themselves.

They’re so sweet.”

He also chastised Kailyn for announcing that he and his baby mama were expecting a child.

She was accused of trying to “destroy” his “peace,” according to the TV personality.

“Regardless of situations… as it turned out…,” Chris concluded.

I’m unconcerned about it.

You’re not going to sabotage the status quo.

“I’m just trying to be as calm as I can.”

“F**k off and leave me alone.”

Kailyn revealed in September that Chris is expecting a child with another woman.

She kept writing…

