After splitting from fiance Christian Biscardi, Jersey Shore alum Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola introduces her new boyfriend Justin May.

After announcing her recent split from her fiance Christian Biscardi, Jersey Shore star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola debuted her new boyfriend Justin May over the holidays.

In an Instagram photo, Sammi, 34, poses with her hot new beau.

With her hand wrapped around Justin’s plaid shirt, the Jersey Shore star appeared to be inseparable from her boyfriend.

They were standing in front of a large Christmas tree that was brightly lit.

From left to right, the floor was covered in wrapped presents.

“Merry Christmas!” Sammi wrote on the photo.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, a Jersey Shore alum, jumped into the comments section and said “Merry Christmas” with heart emojis.

During their Thanksgiving celebrations together in November, the MTV star flaunted her new beau.

Justin wore a short-sleeved T-shirt and flaunted his arm tattoo.

Sammi seemed upbeat as she teased her new relationship status.

“Thankful,” she wrote.

Sammi’s new relationship began after she broke up with her fiancé, Christian.

In March of this year, the former couple got engaged.

When it was reported that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram, there were signs that their engagement was in trouble.

While sharing a self-tanning tutorial, she also appeared to have removed her engagement ring.

During the grand opening of her brand new store, Sweetheart Coast, the ring went missing as well.

A fan was able to get confirmation from Sammi herself near the end of September.

When asked if she is single, the former TV personality replied, “yes.”

Fans got to see her tumultuous relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 36, during her time on the MTV show.

Ronnie has since moved on, proposing to Saffire Matos, 30, in June.

In October, Saffire and Ronnie celebrated their engagement with a party.

Jenn Harley, 34, is Sammi’s former co-star and the father of his three-year-old daughter, Ariana.

In a recent TikTok video, Sammi made fun of how she used to look.

“It’s so bad,” the TV personality lip-synced to Tyra Banks’ audio.

I wish I could give you a zero, but I can’t.

So I’m going to give you one.”

Sammi then showed a photo of herself in a corset and white shorts from 2006.

She was standing next to the television with her hands on her hips in the vintage photo.

Sammi cracked a joke…

