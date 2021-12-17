After splitting up with his younger wife “every two weeks” and becoming a father at the age of 53, Chris Noth’s marriage mirrored Mr. Big and Carrie’s.

After splitting up with his younger wife “every 2 weeks” and becoming a father at 53, Chris Noth’s marriage mirrored Mr. Big and Carrie’s.

After breaking up with his younger wife “every two weeks” when they first dated, CHRIS Noth’s marriage mirrored that of his on-screen character Mr Big and Carrie Bradshaw.

The Sex and the City actor was accused of sexual misconduct, including rape, by two women on Thursday; Noth has categorically denied the allegations.

In a 2008 interview with Macleans, Noth revealed how he and his now-wife Tara Wilson fought at the start of their relationship.

“We’d break up so frequently, and I’d be like, ‘That’s it! It’s over!'” he said.

“Then a few weeks later, I’d be like, ‘Why am I missing her so much? Get over it, goddammit!’ Being apart had become too much of a hassle.”

“At the beginning, I’d say we broke up every two weeks,” his wife Tara, nearly 30 years his junior, added.

After that, it was once every two months.

After that, it was once every six months.”

Noth became a first-time father in his fifties after the couple married in 2012 and had two children.

Mr. Big, played by Noth, and Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, had a tumultuous relationship before their on-screen marriage.

They, too, had an age gap love, which Carrie mocks in the show.

Prior to meeting Wilson, Noth dated model Beverly Johnson, with whom he split after she expressed interest in marriage and children, according to Us Weekly.

He was also linked to Winona Ryder, according to reports.

Noth is “not under investigation at this time” for the sexual assault allegations, according to police.

The allegations surfaced just days after the HBO Max reboot premiered, in which Noth’s character dies.

“At this time, there is no investigation,” law enforcement said of a woman’s claim that the actor raped her in 2004.

Following the allegations, Peloton took down a viral ad featuring Chris, 67, that had gone viral earlier this week.

Ryan Reynolds provided the voiceover for the commercial, which was a spoof of his death scene in the SATC reboot.

The women, Zoe, 40, and Lily, 31, approached The Hollywood Reporter separately with their claims.

The unrelated alleged victims claimed that the recent promotion of HBO’s Max’s Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That brought back painful memories of the incidents, which they claim occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015.