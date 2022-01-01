A woman reveals how far she went to catch her boyfriend cheating after spotting blonde hair in a video.

A woman reveals the lengths she went to to catch her boyfriend cheating after spotting a blonde hair in a video.

Most people are terrified when their partner is up to no good behind their back.

One woman went to great lengths to find out the truth after suspecting her boyfriend of doing the dirty.

Halle, aka ‘halleeeb’ on TikTok, revealed how she discovered her boyfriend was keeping something from her, and we’re impressed by her dedication.

She said she recognized some blonde hair in one of his videos that she knew wasn’t hers, and that this was the impetus for her mission.

Halle accepted a challenge that required her to put her social media skills to the test, and it paid off.

“I went through all of his blonde followers, created a fake instagram, grew it to 200 followers, requested to follow her, and was able to match up the same boat they were on with a photo she posted two years prior,” she explained.

If you thought you went to great lengths to spy on your boyfriend, you were wrong…

When this article was written, Halle’s video had only been on TikTok for two days, but it had already received 1.8 million views.

The post has received 306.7 thousand likes, 1,769 comments, and 3,170 shares.

One person claimed, “I believe that if we banded together, we could single-handedly destroy the male species.”

Someone else added, “That’s commitment.”

“The FBI should hire you!” exclaimed a third.

In another video, Halle said, “To get back at my ex, I staged and edited a mirror selfie with a guy, added it to a shared album we had together, left it there long enough for him to get a notification that a new photo had been added, deleted it, and waited for his text that came 5 minutes later.”

When it comes to social media, Halle appears to be a pro…

