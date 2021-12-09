After spotting a ‘bump’ in a sweet photo with Harvey, Katie Price fans are convinced she’s pregnant.

After spotting a ‘bump’ in a sweet photo with Harvey, Katie Price fans believe she’s expecting.

Katie Price poses for a photo with fiancé Carl Woods and son Harvey, and eagle-eyed fans believe they can see a baby bump on her.

For over a year, the 43-year-old actress has been open about her plans for a sixth child, and she and Carl are also hoping to tie the knot as soon as possible.

She posed for the cute photo alongside Harvey and Carl, who were all dressed warmly to keep the cold at bay.

As they stood outside, surrounded by Christmas lights and decorations, they huddled together.

Carl shared a photo of his family on Instagram, but his followers assumed Katie was pregnant.

One fan wondered, “Is Katie pregnant xx?”

“Wonderful photo,” said another.

Last week, Katie revealed that she and Carl have been “trying to get pregnant for ages,” but haven’t been successful.

However, Katie revealed in a new podcast that the couple may be forced to use surrogacy or IVF to have their much-desired child.

With her youngest two children, the former glamour model had difficult labors and expressed doubts about her ability to go through pregnancy and childbirth again.

“Caesarean-wise, I’ve seen a doctor and I can have another one… But I’m now 43, and your eggs get lower,” Katie explained.

And I’m thinking to myself, ‘Oh my God,’ because I still feel young, but your body ages whether you like it or not.”

“I am trying! If not, I would do a surrogate – obviously with Carl’s bits and my bits,” she said on Netmums.

“We’ve been trying for a long time and it’s just not happening, so we’ve gone down the IVF route.”

“They say they’ll have to do the emergency stitch, which I had with Bunny, even if I make it to 12 weeks.”

As a result, everything is complicated.”

Katie has five children: Harvey, 19, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 16, with Peter Andre, and Princess, 14, with Dwight Yorke.

Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, are her two youngest children, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Kieran Hayler.

Meanwhile, Carl does not yet have any children of his own, but he has expressed his desire to become a father in the past.

