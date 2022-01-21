After spotting a ‘clue,’ Kim Kardashian fans are able to figure out who REALLY took her bikini photos while on a trip to the Bahamas with Pete Davidson.

After spotting a ‘clue,’ Kim Kardashian fans figure out who REALLY took her bikini photos while on a trip to the Bahamas with Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian’s sexy beach photos from her trip to the Bahamas with Pete Davidson have been discovered by KARDASHIAN fans.

This week, Kim, 41, has been posting jaw-dropping photos from her recent vacation to social media.

While the identity of the person behind the camera was never revealed, her fans were convinced at the time that it was her new beau Pete who was assisting in the creation of the beach bikini photos.

The mother-of-four wears a white two-piece while working her angles in the sand in the first set of photos.

Fans thought they saw Pete’s shadow holding a phone in his hand as Kim arched her back towards the sun in one photo.

On Wednesday, the businesswoman shared photos of herself on the same beach, but this time wearing a black bikini and a baseball cap with the letter ‘P’.

And it was from one of these photos that a group of fans deduced what they believe to be the person’s true identity – from a footprint in the sand.

The footprint can be seen clearly in the corner as Kim lounged in the sand with the ‘P’ cap in her hand.

“Case closed! Simon must have taken the most recent beach pics on KK’s ig,” one Reddit user wrote.

The eager fan went on to post a series of pictures showing how she came up with her theory, referring to Kim’s PR pal Simon Huck.

The first image featured a red ring around the footprint in the sand, while the second featured Simon on a swing with his husband Phil Riportella, both wearing Yeezys.

The third image showed a pair of Kanye West-designed sneakers, with the outer sole matching the sand footprint.

Kim wore the same white bikini from her first mini-photoshoot in a photo shared on Simon’s Instagram page.

“Yes, I’m aware I have far too much free time today,” the original poster continued.

“I’m imagining myself as a private investigator.”

Another Reddit user backed up the theory, saying, “Listen, I know Pete doesn’t know how to work those angles, so I 100% trust Kimberly told her bestie Simon to take these.”

“This is hilarious because you’re so clearly right,” a second added.

“And she thought she fooled us with this s**t,” a third added.

Kim has been spending time with her new beau, Kanye West, 44, after parting ways with her ex.

The couple vacationed in the Bahamas together and appear to be on the up and up.

Kim and Kanye were married in 2014, but Kim filed for divorce the following year…

