After spotting a crucial detail in the reflection of my boyfriend’s sunglasses, I caught him cheating.

She revealed she found out after noticing a crucial detail in his sunglasses’ reflection.

In a video posted to her TikTok page, the ex-girlfriend, who goes by the handle @angelalabaaa, detailed her story.

“How I finally caught my boyfriend cheating on me and then he calls me with her to break up once he was caught,” the caption read.

The woman began by posting a screenshot of a selfie her boyfriend sent her while kayaking.

The big hint was a girl kayaking in front of her then-boyfriend, who was clearly visible in the reflection of his sunglasses.

The poster then displayed the text message conversion that took place after he was apprehended.

When she confronted him, he said, “Bro, I’m not doing this with my family,” implying that he didn’t want to argue in front of them.

The girlfriend’s messages to the man, however, stopped sending shortly after that message.

According to a comment left in the video’s comment section by the poster, the boyfriend only admitted to cheating after she said she was on her way to confront him in person.

While kayaking with his new girl, he called his ex to break up with her after realizing he had been caught red-handed.

In a separate comment, the poster stated that her boyfriend told her he was going on a trip with his family, but that he did not invite her because he was afraid she would not be “good enough” for them.

Clearly, no one from the family was present for this outing.

“His not inviting me to things like that was my sign right there, [I] was just too blinded to see at the time!” the woman admitted in a separate comment.

The video sparked an outpouring of support, with many women sharing their own stories of cheating.

“I’m so sorry this happened to you, girl!” one sympathizer expressed his condolences.

“I was caught off guard by a reflection!”

With several snake emojis, another viewer wrote, “The truth always comes to light!!!”

A third person said, “Girl, you were doing charity work.”

“She’s too good and too pretty for him.”

Others raised the issue of not inviting a significant other to a ostensibly family event, which the poster is unlikely to overlook again.

The poster also apologized to those who were surprised by the number of people who could relate to her story.

